ANL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.6%)
ASC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.08%)
ASL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
DGKC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.26%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.47%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.2%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.55%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.92%)
TRG 148.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.85%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Six shot dead at Myanmar protests: medics

  • About a two hours' drive away in Mandalay during a different protest, a doctor confirmed two people were shot dead by security forces.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

YANGON: Four people were shot dead during a protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region while two others were killed in the country's second-largest city, medics said Wednesday.

"My team handled the dead bodies and contacted the families" in Sagaing region, rescue worker Myo Min Tun told AFP.

The deaths in Sagaing were confirmed by other medics, though it was not confirmed whether security forces used live rounds or rubber bullets.

About a two hours' drive away in Mandalay during a different protest, a doctor confirmed two people were shot dead by security forces.

"Myo Naing Lin was shot in the chest, Ma Kyay Sin was shot in the head," he told AFP, declining to be named.

protests paramedics Myanmar's Ma Kyay Sin

Six shot dead at Myanmar protests: medics

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters