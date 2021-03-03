World
Six shot dead at Myanmar protests: medics
- About a two hours' drive away in Mandalay during a different protest, a doctor confirmed two people were shot dead by security forces.
03 Mar 2021
YANGON: Four people were shot dead during a protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region while two others were killed in the country's second-largest city, medics said Wednesday.
"My team handled the dead bodies and contacted the families" in Sagaing region, rescue worker Myo Min Tun told AFP.
The deaths in Sagaing were confirmed by other medics, though it was not confirmed whether security forces used live rounds or rubber bullets.
"Myo Naing Lin was shot in the chest, Ma Kyay Sin was shot in the head," he told AFP, declining to be named.
