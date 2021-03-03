Pakistan, China collaborate to eradicate poverty

Pakistan and China are working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at establishing a platform for collaboration around poverty eradication.

H. E. Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar. Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Muhammad Ali Shahzada was also present.

During the meeting, Chinese Ambassador and Dr. Sania discussed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which is being framed between the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Pakistan aimed at establishing a platform for collaboration around poverty eradication.

Sania said, “We are working on the final details of the MOU.” The Framework will provide both countries an opportunity to capitalize on sharing of experiences in poverty eradication.

The collaboration established as a result, therefore, will enable Pakistan to benefit from evidence and lessons in poverty eradication from the China’s experience on the one hand.

On the other hand, it will enable Pakistan to disseminate lessons from Ehsaas, which is a unique multisectoral approach to tackling poverty.” Dr. Sania also congratulated Mr. Nong Rong on his appointment as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

Dr. Sania reiterated the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for poverty eradication. “Not only is CPEC a remarkable demonstration of our time-tested friendship, it is also an ideal milieu for socio-economic development which will contribute to uplifting people and graduating them out of poverty” she said.

While commenting on the importance of CPEC, she said that CPEC is a paradigm of development and that socio-economic development under CPEC will contribute to poverty alleviation in Pakistan.