World
Sinovac eyes 2bn doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June
- State media the Global Times had first reported the news, citing a comment from the firm's chief executive.
03 Mar 2021
BEIJING: Sinovac Biotech's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.
The figure is double its previous yearly capacity of 1 billion doses in the form of bulk ingredient which the firm had said it could reach by February.
State media the Global Times had first reported the news, citing a comment from the firm's chief executive.
Polling for 37 senate seats begins at Parliament House
Sinovac eyes 2bn doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro
Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June
Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes
Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?
Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike
PSM LoI to be published at the end of month
Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support
NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation
LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR
Read more stories
Comments