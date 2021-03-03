World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,019
- The reported death toll rose by 418 to 70,881, the tally showed.
03 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,019 to 2,460,030, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
