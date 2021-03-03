ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Senate election: PTI seeks disqualification of Gilani

Ali Hussain 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify the opposition’s joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani for contesting the Senate elections following a purported video surfaced in which his son Ali Haider Gilani was allegedly advising lawmakers on how vote can be wasted.

Soon after the alleged video went viral, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry along with party lawmakers reached the ECP headquarter on Tuesday evening to file a reference for Gilani’s disqualification, but found no official of the election body.

Talking to the media, Fawad Chaudhry expressed displeasure over the absent of ECP official, saying that it would sent an impression of ‘non-seriousness’ on the part of the ECP, especially when the elections were being held on Wednesday.

He said the PTI would submit the reference with the ECP on Wednesday morning under the articles 218, 219, 280 and opinion of Supreme Court regarding the conduct of Senate elections.

He further stated: “We also hope that Chief Election Commissioner himself will take notice of this matter as it comes under the malpractices and has raised questions on credibility of the Senate polls.”

He said the video vindicates PTI’s stance for reforms in the Senate elections.

“This is why we were saying the Supreme Court decision gives the ECP a chance to play its role in making Senate elections transparent,” he said, adding that the apex court gave a clear opinion that the ECP to make use of technology to eradicate horse-trading in Senate election.

“It is highly unfortunate the Election Commission of Pakistan decided not to change the method of Senate polls,” he said, terming the ECP stance as ‘weak and illogical.’ He claimed that despite the fact that PTI’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is enjoying support of the majority in the National Assembly, the ECP should take action for the sake of transparency. “Gillani is nowhere when it comes to votes. Hafeez Sheikh is far ahead in the race,” he claimed.

