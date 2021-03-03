Punjab reports 629 fresh corona cases, 28 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 13,616 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 629 fresh Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 172,683 and death toll to 5391. With the recovery of 426 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 161,895.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 88247 cases and 2156 deaths, Rawalpindi 14632 cases and 881 deaths, Faisalabad 10098 cases and 505 deaths, Multan 9450 cases and 375 deaths, Bahawalpur 4208 cases and 149 deaths, Gujranwala 4654 cases and 125 deaths, Gujrat 4672 cases and 82 deaths and Sargodha reported 3280 cases and 144 deaths.

Moreover, two foreign players and a local player support personnel who are participating in the HBL-PSL-2021 have been tested positive of coronavirus. They have been quarantined at a separate floor of the team hotel, a PCB spokesman said, adding: “A total of 244 PCR tests were conducted to date, resulting in three positive tests.” Additionally, all 112 members of the broadcast crew and the National Stadium as well as PCB staff have also been tested, he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has launched a project under which customized food packs to thousands of school children will be provided in several cities across Pakistan.

Inauguration ceremony in this regard was held at Government Primary School Bhabra on Ferozepur Road Lahore in which 130 food packs were distributed among the school children.

PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq attended the ceremony. The Rs 14.3 million “Smiling Children” project has been launched in collaboration with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) to help the suffering segments of society in the country in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the initiative, the PRCS will provide customized food packs to 5,269 primary school children in the age group of 5 to 8 years in Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Each child will receive a food pack containing wheat flour, ghee, rice, sugar and biscuits.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrar-ul-Haq said keeping in view the challenges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the PRCS not only launched special programmes to provide cash and livelihood assistance to the worst-hit segments of the society but also spared no effort in augmenting the government’s endeavors to contain the disease. He said amid the ongoing pandemic, the PRCS has laid special focus on free-of-cost screening, quarantine and treatment facilities as well as mobilization of youth and volunteers for awareness and provision of food packs to the affected communities.

In another development, TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first direct insurance company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Health Solutions, the world’s first Mobile App providing complete tele-health solutions to people from the comfort of their homes. Following the partnership, the two companies will offer personal accidental insurance to retail customers at an economical premium of Rs 100 per month. The product can be bought using the HealthSolutions Mobile App. Customers will also get accidental death benefit of Rs 400,000 and accidental medical reimbursement of Rs 30,000.

