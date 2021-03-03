ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Ukraine has used season’s wheat export quota so far

Reuters 03 Mar 2021

KYIV: Ukraine has used 78.3% of its 17.5 million tonnes wheat exports quota for the 2020/21 season, the economy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Ukrainian wheat exports totalled 13.7 million tonnes as of Marc. 1, down almost 2.86 million tonne from the same date a season ago, the data showed. The volume included 700,000 tonnes of wheat exported in February. The ministry has said it expects that wheat exports will reach 950,000 tonnes in March. Grain traders and the government last year agreed that the volume of wheat available for export this season must not exceed 17.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season which runs from July to June. Ukraine exported 20.5 million tonnes of wheat in the 2019/20 season.

