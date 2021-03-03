ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Ilma varsity signs MoU with PIA

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Ilma University has signed MoU with PIA to promote education as well as training programmes to expand the territories worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Ilma University Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) and CEO PIA Arshad Malik in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Director ORIC Imtiaz Subhani, Director QAL Dr Fawwad M Butt, Deputy Director QAL Sajida Qureshi, Manager International, Linkages & Opportunities Ramsha Anwar, HoD Business Administration Dr Imran Shah and Assistant Professor Dr Farhan Shahzad.

PIA General Manager Brand Management M Anwar Memon, District Manager Karachi Faisal Kharal, Passenger Sales Manager, Ayaz Mehmood, Assistant Brand Manager M Yasir Sheiikh and Brand Manager Changez Khan were also present on the occasion.

