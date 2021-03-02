Chile's Codelco copper output jumps in January, Escondida dips

ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
  The state-run Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) reported that production by Codelco, the world's largest miner of the red metal, rose 19.4% year-on-year to 142,000 tonnes in the month.
  Collahuasi - a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American along with Japanese companies - posted a 6.5% year-on-year rise in production to 57,000 tonnes.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

SANTIAGO: Copper production at Chile's largest mines was mixed in January, as strong output at state mining giant Codelco was offset by weaker results at the huge Escondida mine, official figures released on Tuesday showed

The state-run Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) reported that production by Codelco, the world's largest miner of the red metal, rose 19.4% year-on-year to 142,000 tonnes in the month.

Meanwhile at Escondida, the world's largest copper deposit controlled by BHP, production fell 16.1% year-on-year to 84,700 tonnes.

Collahuasi - a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American along with Japanese companies - posted a 6.5% year-on-year rise in production to 57,000 tonnes.

Chile's total copper output edged down 0.7% year-on-year in the month to 457,100 tons, Cochilco added.

