ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St dips after solid start to March

  • Zoom's shares rise on positive outlook.
  • Target gains on jump in holiday-quarter revenue.
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.2%, S&P 0.30%, Nasdaq 0.60%.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Wall Street's major averages dipped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The technology sector weighed the most on the benchmark S&P 500. Healthcare, materials and energy stocks extended gains from the previous session.

The S&P 500 on Monday logged its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the US House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The US Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

"Markets are reacting to the huge positive spike in the previous session, while investors are wondering if good news is bad news over concerns of higher inflation due to huge government spending plans," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.30 points, or 0.18%, to 31,478.21, the S&P 500 lost 11.88 points, or 0.30%, to 3,889.94 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.49 points, or 0.60%, to 13,507.34.

The US bond market has stabilized since a selloff sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a one-year high last week, but continue to remain elevated, sparking fears over high valuations in the stock market and emerging as a competitive alternative to equities.

Later in the week, investors will focus on ISM's service sector survey as well as the monthly US jobs report to ascertain the economic health.

Zoom Video Communications Inc jumped 3.2% after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as it expects millions of people to continue using its video-conferencing platform.

Target Corp gained 3% after it reported a 21% jump in holiday-quarter revenue, much higher than analysts' estimates, as same-day delivery and store pick-up services helped fulfill robust demand for home goods, toys and groceries during the pandemic.

TV ratings provider Nielsen gained nearly 5% after it sold its advanced video advertising business, which includes automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies, to television streaming platform provider Roku .

Roku's shares dropped about 0.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 98 new highs and 17 new lows.

NASDAQ US Senate Energy stocks Dow Jones Industrial Index WallStreet S&P 500 indexes Wall Street's major averages

Wall St dips after solid start to March

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters