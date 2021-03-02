ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Reliance Jio splashes out $8bn in Indian airwaves auction

  • Jio picked up a total of 488.35 megahertz (Mhz) in frequency bands of 800 Mhz, 1800 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, India's telecoms secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters.
  • The top three Indian wireless carriers - Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - together bought airwaves worth 778.15 billion rupees ($10.60 billion) at the close of the two-day auction, Prakash said.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecoms company backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and tech giants Facebook and Google, won airwaves worth about $8 billion in a $10.6 spectrum auction that closed on Tuesday.

Jio picked up a total of 488.35 megahertz (Mhz) in frequency bands of 800 Mhz, 1800 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, India's telecoms secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters.

The top three Indian wireless carriers - Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - together bought airwaves worth 778.15 billion rupees ($10.60 billion) at the close of the two-day auction, Prakash said.

Airtel purchased spectrum worth 186.99 billion rupees, while

Vodafone Idea bought airwaves for 19.93 billion rupees.

Both Jio and Bharti said the additional airwaves will help them to serve hundreds of millions of new users, in addition to existing customers, while Vodafone said its new airwaves will help it to enhance 4G coverage and capacity.

"With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for imminent 5G rollout," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

Ambani, who won the backing of Facebook, Google and Qualcomm for Jio's parent company last year, has previously said his company is looking to launch 5G services in India during the second half of 2021.

Jio will make an upfront payment of 199.39 billion for the airwaves, it said. The remainder will be paid over 18 years.

Ambani bet more than $30 billion on Jio, which was launched in late 2016. Its free voice services and cut-price data forced some rivals out of the market while others had to consolidate.

"Spectrum acquisition for bolstering the data capabilities remained the theme of these auctions," Ankit Jain, Assistant Vice President at rating agency ICRA, said in a note, adding that telecoms sector debt levels would rise to about 5 trillion rupees by the end of March 2022.

Bharti Airtel Mukesh Ambani Tech giants Reliance Jio Infocomm Jio Indian billionaire Facebook and Google

Reliance Jio splashes out $8bn in Indian airwaves auction

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters