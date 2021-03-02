Business & Finance
Gazprom aims to supply Europe with carbon-neutral LNG
02 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it plans to supply its first ever carbon-neutral cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.
Carbon neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting nature-based projects that reduce emissions to offset those generated from the exploration and production of LNG.
"I hope that in the nearest future we will supply our first fully carbon-neutral cargo of LNG to Europe," Pavel Sedov, in charge of LNG exports at Gazprom Export, told an online presentation, without further elaboration.
