Gazprom aims to supply Europe with carbon-neutral LNG

MOSCOW: Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it plans to supply its first ever carbon-neutral cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Carbon neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting nature-based projects that reduce emissions to offset those generated from the exploration and production of LNG.

"I hope that in the nearest future we will supply our first fully carbon-neutral cargo of LNG to Europe," Pavel Sedov, in charge of LNG exports at Gazprom Export, told an online presentation, without further elaboration.