ITI Freight Train to resume operations after 9 years: Razak Dawood

  • The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train will resume operations this March after nine years, according to a recent tweet by Abdul Razak Dawood.
BR Web Desk 02 Mar 2021

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train will resume operations this month after nine years, according to a recent tweet by Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment.

According to Razak Dawood, the ITI train will commence it's operations on the 4th of March, 2021.

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train has the capacity to move 750 MT of goods and will complete its one-side trip in 12-days.

Razak Dawood also claimed that this project is "a testament of friendship between the three countries" and it will go a long way in facilitating movement of goods between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

He also congratulated Senator Azam Swati for his efforts in making this possible and calls Pakistani exporters to take benefit of this alternative route and mode of transport.

