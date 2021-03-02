ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.55%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
DGKC 136.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.46 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.09%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.19%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,987 Increased By ▲ 75.11 (1.53%)
BR30 25,860 Increased By ▲ 528.56 (2.09%)
KSE100 46,026 Increased By ▲ 432.39 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,278 Increased By ▲ 222.37 (1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lord's final on line as India, England back at scene of two-day Test

  • Up to 55,000 fans, half of capacity, will be allowed at the stadium, which was renamed after India's prime minister hours before last week's third Test.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

AHMEDABAD: India and England return to the scene of last week's hotly debated two-day Test on Thursday with the hosts looking to secure a place in the World Test Championship final.

The first Test held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket venue, turned out to be one of the shortest in history as England were thrashed inside two days.

The result, which left India 2-1 up in the four-Test series and ruled England out of the world championship final, prompted accusations that the uber spin-friendly pitch was not up to standard.

England skipper Joe Root returned the extraordinary figures of five wickets for eight runs with his part-time off-spin, in a day-night game that lasted just 842 balls -- the shortest Test since 1935.

Former England players demanded answers from the International Cricket Council, accusing it of letting the wealthy and powerful Indian board get away with providing poor pitches.

But West Indies great Viv Richards said England should stop "moaning and groaning" and adapt to the conditions.

The England team have largely stayed quiet during the controversy, and bowling coach Jeetan Patel said the tourists were looking for ways to repel India's spin attack.

"I expect this Test to be on a spinning wicket," he told reporters. "We need to find a way, if we won the toss particularly, to put on a decent total first up."

'Who makes these rules?'

Spinner Jack Leach said there was more talk about the pitch in the media than in the England dressing room.

"Still a hell of a lot for us to play for," said Leach, who has 16 wickets in the first three Tests.

"Obviously if we win this game we draw the series. I think that will be a massive effort over here and we should be really motivated to make that happen."

"In the dressing we are just trying to get better and be prepared for this next match," added Leach.

Virat Kohli's India need a win or a draw to book a clash with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. An England win would put Australia into the decider at Lord's in June.

Up to 55,000 fans, half of capacity, will be allowed at the stadium, which was renamed after India's prime minister hours before last week's third Test.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pushed back at criticism of the pitch, saying commentators don't get to decide what is a good or bad wicket.

"What makes a good surface?" said Ashwin, who passed 400 Test wickets in last week's match.

Narendra Modi India England First Test Jack Leach uber spin World Test Championship final Lord's

Lord's final on line as India, England back at scene of two-day Test

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters