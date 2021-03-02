ANL 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.72%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.09 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.41%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.81%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
PIBTL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.03%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 146.30 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.32%)
UNITY 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.86%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 68.74 (1.4%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 455.43 (1.8%)
KSE100 45,989 Increased By ▲ 395.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,256 Increased By ▲ 200.51 (1.05%)
Tokyo stocks open higher on vaccine hopes

  • The dollar fetched 106.86 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.76 yen in New York late Monday.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street boosted by optimism over coronavirus vaccines and US fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.78 percent or 229.94 points at 29,893.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.45 percent or 8.55 points to 1,911.03.

"Hopes for expansion of vaccinations are growing" after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, said Toshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

The single-shot J&J vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including against newer variants, the FDA said before giving it the green light.

"A lull in (the rise in) 10-year US Treasury yields is also giving a sense of relief to the market," Ito added.

The dollar fetched 106.86 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.76 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Panasonic was up 2.79 percent at 1,417.5 yen, Canon was up 1.68 percent at 2,334 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 1.62 percent at 27,050 yen.

Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.9 percent in January, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month and slightly better than market consensus of 3.0 percent.

On Wall Street, major US indices surged with the Dow rallying 2.0 percent to end at 31,535.51.

Tokyo stocks US 10 year Treasury yields US Food and Drug Administration coronavirus vaccines Dollar Okasan Online Securities

