ANL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 95.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.31%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
FCCL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFBL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.54%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.22 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (3.97%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.19%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 77.46 (1.58%)
BR30 25,852 Increased By ▲ 520.45 (2.05%)
KSE100 46,047 Increased By ▲ 453.13 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,291 Increased By ▲ 234.72 (1.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Qatar Petroleum signs major EPC deal

  • The contract, valued at more than $2 billion (including options), was awarded on a lump sum basis and is the second major onshore EPC contract award for the NFE project.
Ali Ahmed 02 Mar 2021

Qatar Petroleum, the state-owned oil company of Qatar has announces the award of a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to Samsung C&T Corporation for the expansion of the LNG storage and loading facilities located within Ras Laffan Industrial City as part of the North Field East (NFE) Project.

The contract, valued at more than $2 billion (including options), was awarded on a lump sum basis and is the second major onshore EPC contract award for the NFE project. On the 8th of February 2021, QP awarded the EPC contract for the construction of four LNG mega-trains with associated facilities to Chiyoda Technip Joint Venture. The award of this contract for the expansion of the LNG storage and loading facilities represents yet another important milestone on the road to substantially increase the State of Qatar’s LNG production capacity.

Both contracts represent the culmination of front-end engineering and design work that began in early 2018. When completed, the NFE Project will increase the State of Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million to 110 tons per annum (MTPA). The second phase of the planned LNG expansion, the North Field South (NFS) Project, will further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA to 126 MTPA by 2027.

Commenting on this occasion, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, The President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said: “The award of this contract marks another concrete step towards the further development of our natural gas resources, and enhancing our position as the world’s largest, most reliable LNG producer.”

Al-Kaabi added: “This contract provides for the expansion of existing infrastructure required to ensure the safe loading and on-time delivery of our LNG cargoes to our international customers across the globe. Its scope includes three LNG tanks and three LNG loading berths for NFE, and options for two LNG tanks and one LNG berth for NFS project, and all associated pipes, lines and loading lines.”

This contract, in particular, includes the expansion of systems that target the elimination of flaring during the loading of LNG ships. In addition, recovery of ‘jetty boil-off gas’ will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

Qatar Petroleum epc

Qatar Petroleum signs major EPC deal

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters