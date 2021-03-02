PCAA issues fresh travel advisory for inbound flights

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes.

In its fresh advisory, the PCAA has added nine countries in Category C. Now there are 15 countries in including the UK, South Africa, Portugal, Peru, Netherlands, Tanzania, Botswana, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Zambia, Brazil and Mozambique.

In Category C, international travel to Pakistan by the 15 countries is restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre. Whereas passengers from 21 countries including Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka do not require a coronavirus PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

Moreover, passengers from countries in Category B need to have a test, not less than 72 hours old. The guidelines will remain in place until March 14, the notification issued by the Director Air Transport department of PCAA said.