World
US Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'
- Romney told reporters he went to a hospital to get stitches.
02 Mar 2021
Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to "a lot of stitches."
The Utah Republican said that he "took a fall" while in Boston as he was visiting his son and grandchildren.
Romney told reporters he went to a hospital to get stitches.
The senator was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip.
Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful
US Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'
First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY
Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc
NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21
Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda
Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum
Around 30 MNAs meet PM
Opposition hails SC’s decision
Govt urges ECP to use technology
Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds
Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder
Read more stories
Comments