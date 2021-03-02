ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.4%)
US Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'

  • Romney told reporters he went to a hospital to get stitches.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to "a lot of stitches."

The Utah Republican said that he "took a fall" while in Boston as he was visiting his son and grandchildren.

Romney told reporters he went to a hospital to get stitches.

The senator was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip.

