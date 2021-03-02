ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
Mar 02, 2021
Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The “ordinary” parliamentarians, who were long awaiting a glimpse of Prime Minister Imran Khan, finally got to spend some quality time with him, ahead of the all-important Senate elections tomorrow.

At least 30 MNAs called on the prime minister and discussed matters related to their constituencies ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.

The prime minister has decided to meet the lawmakers at his chamber belonging to the ruling coalition to listen to their grievances and address their reservations.

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Sajid Khan, Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Uzma Riaz, Zille-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khattak, and Shandana Gulzar.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, the MNAs told reporters that Prime Minister Imran assured that development funds for the members would be increased from Rs150 million to Rs500 million.

During meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee, the MPs requested the prime minister to take notice of the delay in execution of the Karachi Transformation Plan, to which, he said no delay in this regard would be tolerated.

The ruling party is making hectic efforts to ensure the victory of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who is contesting the election from Islamabad seat against the former premier and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s joint candidate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

