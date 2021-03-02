ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.31%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.79%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.58%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KAPCO 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
PAEL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PPL 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.54%)
PRL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.02%)
PTC 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.2%)
UNITY 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 37.31 (0.76%)
BR30 25,618 Increased By ▲ 286.56 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,847 Increased By ▲ 253.26 (0.56%)
KSE30 19,168 Increased By ▲ 112.5 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar climbs against majors in London

Reuters Updated 02 Mar 2021

LONDON: The dollar held on to three-weeks highs against major currencies on Monday as US and euro zone bond yields steadied, after a fixed-income selloff in February that lifted demand for safe-haven currencies.

The Australian dollar and other riskier currencies rebounded against the US dollar during trading hours in Asia, but the greenback gradually strengthened against peers.

At 1149 GMT, the dollar index was up 0.35% to 91.07 after posting its biggest gains since June on Friday.

The euro fell 0.23% to $1.2042, after dropping 0.9% at the end of last week, the most since April.

A survey showing upbeat euro zone factory activity in February and soaring demand failed to prop up the bloc’s currency.

“It’s quite possible that the market is readjusting the bullish view it had on the euro at the beginning of the year”, said Jane Foley, a foreign exchange strategist at Rabobank.

She noted concerns about Europe’s vaccine campaigns and its growth potential while investors seeking to play the reflation trade focused on the recovering US economy and the new round of stimulus of President Joe Biden.

Traders were also waiting for a speech later this afternoon by President Christine Lagarde, who is under pressure to act against rising yields in the euro zone.

“There is little doubt in my mind that central banks will eventually lean quite hard against a sustained rise in yields. They simply can’t afford to see it happen with debt so high”, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid told his clients in a morning note.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year German government bond retreated to -0.30% from a one-year high of -0.20% last week.

Ten-year US bonds traded at 1.4376%, off Thursday’s one-year high of 1.614%.

“The bond market and risk assets are showing signs of stabilisation after the big sell-off last week”, ING analysts commented, expecting that “the dollar’s corrective rally should pause for breath”.

Early today, the risk-friendly Australian dollar jumped 0.3% to $0.7728, following a 2.1% plunge on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and markets expect it to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates.

The British pound drew additional support from bets on a faster vaccine-led economic recovery. Sterling rose 0.17% to $1.3945.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a six-month high of 106.75.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin rose 5.9% to $47,910 but was still off a record high of $58,354.14 hit on Feb. 21.

Australian Dollar Euro zone bond yields Dollar currencies

Dollar climbs against majors in London

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.