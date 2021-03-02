COAS lauds performance of logistics workshop

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Logistic installation workshop here and observed various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling vast range of specialized transport items for Army.

He appreciated performance and commitment of the workshop in provision of top class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern and latest standards, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS), Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.