Mar 02, 2021
Pakistan

Fazl, Zardari discuss Senate election

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday exchanged views on the Senate elections and the opposition’s strategy to upset the ruling party.

Sources said that the two leaders during the meeting which was also attended by the PDM’s joint candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from Islamabad and other senior leaders of the PPP reviewed the strategy to for the Senate elections scheduled for March 3.

They said that they also discussed the overall political situation in the country, including the opposition’s anti-government protest and the long-march. The sources maintained that Gilani while briefing the two leaders about the strategy claimed that he could obtain 200 votes in the Senate polls against the rival candidate of the PTI Abdul Hafeez Sheikh who is also Finance Minister.

They said that Gilani also presented a list of government and coalition members, who according to the sources have, assured him of their votes. Gilani would also host a reception for the opposition lawmakers and senior leadership of the PDM today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

