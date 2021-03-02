Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday launched an eight-day anti-polio campaign during which 588,000 children under the age of five years old will be vaccinated.

Commenting on the campaign, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the polio vaccination drive will take place in 87 critical union councils. “The polio teams will go door-to-door to administrate the polio drops and the parents are requested to cooperate with the teams,” he added.

Moreover, the administration visited various temporary shelter homes to review its arrangement.

The DC Lahore visited the Ichhra Shelter and on the occasion directed the management to ensure cleanliness in the shelter. He told the officials that the administration is ensuring the provision of all facilities to the people residing in Lahore shelters.

