Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 1, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 1, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2220
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2250
Indus                              2270
Bajwa                              2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2300
United                             2300
Abdullah Textile                   2250
Indus                              2320
Bajwa                              2300
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2550
Suriya Tex                         2500
United                             2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2500
Nadeem Textile                     2500
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Abdullah Textile                   2350
Lucky Cotton                       2350
22/1.
Bajwa                              2500
United                             2500
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2550
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2650
Amin Text                          2630
Shadman Cotton                     2620
Diamond Int'l                      2620
Lucky Cotton                       2580
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2650
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2700
Al-Karam                           2700
Jubilee Spinning                   2650
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2700
Lucky Cotton                       2600
Diamond Intl                       2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2700
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3350
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3700
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3400
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2550
Amin                               2550
Indus Dyeing                       2600
Bajwa                              2600
Nadeem Textile                     2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3650
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2800
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1680
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1550
Super                              1350
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1300
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1750
Masal                              1700
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            175.00
Rupali                           170.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         160.00
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           138.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           145.00
100/36/0
Imported                         152.00
Local                            130.00
100/48/INT
Local                            135.00
Rupali                           130.00
Imported                         160.00
150/48/0
Imported                         144.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            126.00
Rupali                           124.00
300/96/0
Imported                         132.00
Local                            112.00
Rupali                           110.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         138.00
Local                            115.00
Rupali                           112.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         160.00
Local                            133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         175.00
Local                            150.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         180.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         142.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         145.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         150.00
Local                            169.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         125.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         132.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         125.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    160.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     163.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        169.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        173.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               184.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     184.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     196.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    206.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    222.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 199.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               195.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                245.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           225.00
Prima                            225.00
Local (AVG Price)                220.00
40/S
Kcetex                           260.00
Prima                            260.00
Local (AVG Price)                258.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           225.00
Local                            220.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     168.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           182.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
Lucky Cotton                     160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       181.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            188.00
IFL (52 48)                      190.00
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    195.00
Zainab (Combed)                  197.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 207.00
Zainab (Combed)                  209.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      205.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          222.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  220.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 234.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            243.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           246.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             185.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     225.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       210.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
I.C.I. Bright                    212.00
Rupali 1.D                       211.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               210.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      211.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             212.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          212.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                400.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                400.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 400.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      400.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 25.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

