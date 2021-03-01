Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs50 to 108250
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
01 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs50 on Monday and was sold at Rs108,250 against sale at Rs108,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs43 and was traded at Rs 92,807 against Rs92,764 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs85,073 from Rs85,033.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1743 against its sale at $1734, the association added.
