Islamabad, Quetta match rescheduled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have been delayed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As per details, Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United was tested positive for novel COVID-19 and is currently under isolation.

The decision to reschedule the match has been made after a careful consideration, aimed at allowing players sufficient time to relax, refocus and regroup following the testing and in the best interest of the competition.

While all squad members of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have tested negative, players and player support personnel of the four remaining sides and the match officials will undergo rapid tests on Monday evening.

The tickets for Monday’s match will be valid on Tuesday, while the unused tickets can be refunded.