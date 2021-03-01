ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Argentina receives biggest batch yet of Sputnik V vaccines

  • The South American country has sourced several vaccines as it attempts to roll out an inoculation program before a potential new wave of cases over winter.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina on Sunday received its biggest consignment so far of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as it races to inoculate a good proportion of the population before the onset of the southern hemisphere winter.

The Russian Gamaleya Institute has agreed with Argentina to deliver 20 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine by the end of March. A batch of 517,500 arrived on Sunday, taking the total to 1.7 million. Another batch of an unspecified size is due to arrive in Buenos Aires on Monday.

It was announced earlier this week that Argentine company Laboratorios Richmond had struck a deal to help produce Sputnik locally to assure a longer-term supply of the vaccine.

Argentina, which has a population of about 45 million people, has recorded 2,107 million COVID-19 cases, including 51,965 deaths.

The South American country has sourced several vaccines as it attempts to roll out an inoculation program before a potential new wave of cases over winter.

The Argentina health ministry's log showed that as of Sunday afternoon 1,041,173 doses had been issued, 743,406 people had received a first shot and 293,767 people had received two shots.

Argentina's coronavirus drugs cabinet also includes 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which is being rolled out among the country's older population, and 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute.

Argentine Russian Sputnik V vaccine Russian Gamaleya Institute

Argentina receives biggest batch yet of Sputnik V vaccines

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters