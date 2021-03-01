World
US envoy on Afghan peace process to visit Afghanistan, Qatar for talks
- Khalilzad and his team will also visit other regional capitals as part of a mission aimed at working towards.
01 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy to the Afghan peace process, will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar to resume discussions with Afghan government and Taliban representatives, the State Department said on Sunday.
Khalilzad and his team will also visit other regional capitals as part of a mission aimed at working towards "a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire" in the Afghan conflict, the State Department said in a statement. It did not provide dates or other details.
U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
US envoy on Afghan peace process to visit Afghanistan, Qatar for talks
Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot
Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince
Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken
US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday
New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects
‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated
Read more stories
Comments