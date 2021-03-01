ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Mar 01, 2021
Shanghai copper slips from multi-year highs as bleak China data weighs

Reuters 01 Mar 2021

HANOI: Copper prices in Shanghai slipped on Monday, having notched their best monthly gain in nearly 12 years, as top consumer China posted weaker-than-expected factory growth in February after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.7% at 67,280 yuan ($10,408.90) a tonne, as of 0443 GMT. The contract rose 18.9% in February, the best monthly gain since March 2009.

China's manufacturing activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Sunday, hitting the lowest level since last May and missing market expectations.

ShFE aluminium declined 2% to 17,045 yuan a tonne, nickel slipped 2.4% to 138,680 yuan a tonne, zinc shed 1.4% to 21,360 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 3.2% to 182,340 yuan a tonne while lead lost 2.5% to 15,325 yuan a tonne.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,107 a tonne, lead climbed 1.3% to $2,079.50 a tonne and zinc was up 0.9% to $2,818 a tonne.

