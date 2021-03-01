World
China's CanSino says first vaccines packaged in Mexico will be ready in March
01 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced in Mexico, with 2 million doses, will be ready in the second half of March.
Mexico in early February received its first shipment of the active ingredient for the shot, which is being packaged in Queretaro state by Mexican firm Drugmex, CanSino said in a statement.
