Senate polls: SC's verdict in Presidential reference is historic, says Faraz

(Karachi) Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the Supreme Court's judgement in Presidential reference is historic under which the Senate elections will be held as per Article 226 of the Constitution.

Addressing media persons in Peshawar on Monday, Faraz said the apex court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to use the latest technology and take the necessary steps to ensure transparency in the polls.

He said the court has also ruled that secrecy of ballot is not permanent.

The information minister asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to take requisite steps for ensuring transparency in the Senate elections in the light of the Supreme Court's decision.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued the ruling that the polling for the Senate elections can not be held through an open ballot.

The verdict was given by a five-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising justices Mushir Alam, Umar Ata Bandial, Ijazul Ahsan and Yahya Afridi. The bench announced the reserved opinion in the open court with 4-1 majority.

The apex court ruled that the Election Commission is empowered to take all the steps to ensure transparency in the polls.

It stated that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to end corrupt practices from the electoral process and it can utilise the technology in this regard.

The top court said that it is up to the ECP to decide to which extent the voting should remain secret.