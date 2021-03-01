Opposition is against open ballots: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan stands firm with his unwavering commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “the opposition is against the open ballots as they want to perpetuate corrupt electoral system in the country.” He said the entire nation knows who stands on which side in the history, on the important issue of transparency in the electoral system. Shibli Faraz said the opposition supports the system of rigging and is a big hurdle in the way of transparency.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has transformed the demand for transparency in the system and eradication of corruption in the country into a movement. He said Imran Khan will not back out from his struggle to achieve the goal of transparency in the electoral process.

