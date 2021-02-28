ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China factory activity grows at slowest pace in 9 months: official

  • But market expectations remained bullish and the purchase price index of key raw materials remained relatively high.
AFP 28 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Factory activity in China grew at the slowest pace in nine months in February, as business operations slowed over the country's Lunar New Year holiday, according to official data released Sunday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, fell to 50.6 last month from 51.3, said the National Bureau of Statistics, with slowdowns seen in production, new orders and foreign trade.

Although this was the lowest reading overall since last May, when manufacturing PMI also came in at 50.6, the figure remains above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

"Lunar New Year fell in mid-February this year, and the holiday factor showed a greater impact on the production and operations of enterprises this month," said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Zhao added that both the new export order index and import order index were in contraction, affected by slower production and purchasing activities during the festive period.

But market expectations remained bullish and the purchase price index of key raw materials remained relatively high.

Official figures also showed that even as smaller firms were more affected by seasonal factors, expectations for sectors such as specialised equipment, automobiles and some electronics remain in a higher range -- with some surveyed firms indicating March will be a "peak season" for them.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI was 51.4 this month, down from 52.4 the month before, said the NBS.

It noted weakening in the service industry and construction activity, also impacted by the nationwide holiday.

factory activity

China factory activity grows at slowest pace in 9 months: official

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

UK's Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters