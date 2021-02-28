ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen rebels claim Saudi strikes, threaten new attacks

  • "Our operations will continue and will expand as long as the aggression and seige on our country continues."
AFP 28 Feb 2021

SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Sunday claimed the attempted strikes that targeted neighbouring Saudi Arabia overnight and threatened more attacks, as fighting in the grinding civil war escalates.

Huthi fighters have intensified operations against the kingdom as air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition pound rebel positions in the north of Yemen, in a bid to stop their offensive to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib.

Years of war have already pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia -- which has been backing the Yemeni government against the rebels since 2015 -- said Saturday it thwarted a Huthi missile that targeted Riyadh.

"The operation was carried out with a ballistic missile and 15 drones... targeting sensitive areas in the enemy's capital of Riyadh," said Huthi spokesman Yahya al-Saree, according to the rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel.

"Our operations will continue and will expand as long as the aggression and seige on our country continues."

Fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighbourhoods, damaging at least one home but no casualties were reported, Saudi's state-run Al-Ekhbariya television said.

AFP correspondents in the Saudi capital reported hearing multiple loud explosions, with state television footage showing the night sky light up with a bright flash.

Separately, the coalition said it had intercepted six Huthi drones targeting the kingdom, including the southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

Saree on Sunday claimed those attacks as well, warning residents in the region to "stay clear from all military airports and sites."

The Huthis have escalated cross-border attacks on the kingdom even after the United States delisted the rebels as terrorists, reversing a decision by the administration of former president Donald Trump.

The designation had been widely criticised by aid organisations, who warned it would hamper their efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden halted support to Saudi offensive operations in Yemen's war, which he called a "catastrophe" that "has to end".

But he has also reiterated US support for Saudi Arabia in defending its territory.

On Sunday, in the latest violence in Yemen, five civilians including a child were killed when their home was destroyed in a bombardment near the strategic rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida.

The warring sides traded blame over who was responsible, with the government accusing Huthis of firing a mortar bomb, and the rebels saying the explosion was caused by twin air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

Alongside the cross-border attacks, the Huthis are pressing ahead with a offensive to seize the government-held Marib region, where some of the country's richest oil fields are found.

Hundreds of fighters from both sides have been killed in recent ferocious fighting, government source say.

The Huthis now control most of the country's north and the government has been struggling to defend Marib province and the city, which lies some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Yemen's conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organisations, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN on Monday hopes to raise $3.85 billion to support millions of civilians and prevent famine in the country.

Yemen rebels Saudi strikes

Yemen rebels claim Saudi strikes, threaten new attacks

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

UK's Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters