ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

  • FO says we have taken note of the public release of the US Administration's declassified intelligence report, containing its assessment on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi
  • Chaudhry says Saudi government has underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure the individuals responsible are properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice is served
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry has said that Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts and measures to ensure the conviction and sentencing of the individuals responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement, he said we have taken note of the public release of the US Administration's declassified intelligence report, containing its assessment on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

He said Pakistan has also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi's murder as an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws and values.

The spokesperson said Saudi government has further underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible are properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice is served.

He said Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Saudi Arabia.

He further said Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations.

Foreign Office US administration Jamal Khashoggi's murder Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry Saudi efforts conviction and sentencing flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws legal system

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours

Govt in talks to lower Chinese power profits

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters