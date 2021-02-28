World
Biden: vaccine approval 'exciting' but US cannot 'let guard down'
- "But we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable."
28 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden hailed the "exciting" announcement Saturday that US regulators had authorized a third Covid-19 vaccine but warned the hard-hit nation could not let its guard down.
"This is exciting news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis," Biden said in a statement after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine got the green light.
"But we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable."
US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Biden: vaccine approval 'exciting' but US cannot 'let guard down'
Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case
Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant
US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions
PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours
Govt in talks to lower Chinese power profits
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation
PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar
Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow
Read more stories
Comments