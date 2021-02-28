US report on Khashoggi: Pakistan says recognises Saudi efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the kingdom following the United States’ public release of declassified intelligence report, containing its “assessment” on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We have taken note of the public release of the US Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its “assessment” on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday in the wake of a US intelligence report which claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had allegedly authorised assassination of the journalist.

“We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an “abhorrent crime” and a “flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values”, the Foreign Office further stated. It stated that the Saudi government has further underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

