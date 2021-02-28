ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Feb 28, 2021
Gayle returns to West Indies for Sri Lanka T20 series

Reuters 28 Feb 2021

ST. JOHN’S, (Antigua and Barbuda): Opener Chris Gayle is set to play his first match for West Indies in two years after he and veteran fast bowler Fidel Edwards were recalled for the three-match home Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next week.

Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.

The swashbuckling batsman has kept himself busy in Twenty20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua.

“Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team,” chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

Fast bowler Edwards, 39, has been recalled for potentially his first match for West Indies in more than eight years.

Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground will make its international debut hosting the three Twenty20 matches between March 3 and 7.

The teams will also play three one-dayers and two tests later in the series.

Test captain Jason Holders has been included in both the white-ball teams, but all-rounder Andre Russell has been left out as he recovers from catching COVID-19 this month.

Jamaican Russell has tested negative but must complete the board’s return-to-play protocols before he can be considered for selection.

T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

