Punjab reports 595 fresh corona cases, 14 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let-up in the cases of coronavirus as 595 fresh virus cases and 14 deaths were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of cases to 170,817 and death toll to 5337.

With the recovery of 1390 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients has reached 160,685 across the province. As per the breakup of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 87,146 cases and 2134 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,549 cases and 879 deaths, Faisalabad 9,927 cases and 492 deaths, Multan 9,423 cases and 373 deaths, Gujranwala 4,615 cases and 119 deaths, Sargodha 3,253 cases and 144 deaths and Sialkot 3,571 cases and 151 fatalities.

Layyah is the only district in Punjab where no death was reported due to Covid-19 despite 862 cases of the virus. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar, principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of four more dialysis machines for the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), said that the LGH was introducing “no cut no stitch” procedure for stones, prostate gland and other urological problems.

He said this technique was being practiced in the urology department of the LGH. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nazir, a professor of urology at the LGH, told the media that the LGH dialysis centre operated 365 days a year, and doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided services to the patients in three shifts. There were separate machines for hepatitis patients so that other patients were not affected, he added.

