ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt encouraging indigenous production of mobile phones: Amin ul Haque

  • Amin ul Haque said he had announced a Rs 550 million IT project for Sanghar district soon after assuming the charge of the ministry.
APP 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that the government is encouraging the cellular companies to manufacture and assemble mobile phones in the country aimed at bringing down the increased prices of cell phones.

“We want that our people can buy a good quality mobile phone from Rs 8,000 to Rs12, 000 instead of paying Rs 50, 000 to Rs100, 000," he expressed these views while inaugurating the Software Technology Park at Hyderabad Institute of Arts, Science and Technology the other day, a news release said.

He said had previous governments planned the same much earlier, the prices of cell phones would have been low in addition to creation of more job opportunities in the country.

He also witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Hyderabad Institute of Arts, Science and Technology (HIAST).

Terming the MoU a 'major achievement,' he said it covered multifaceted cooperation in terms of establishing a software technology park at the university campus, capacity building, online training, developing linkages between academia and the industry besides facilitating the IT startups and freelancers.

Currently, he said, as many as 16 software technology parks across the country with 1,169,500 square feet of space were offering state of the art facilities to the technology companies.

He noted that the country’s IT industry had achieved significant expansion and growth in exports but it remained focused in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore only.

Amin-ul-Haque also informed the audience, “We have to increase 4G penetration to 50 percent before launching the 5G while 4G internet users now constituted 41 percent of the mobile internet users.”

He apprised that 1.4 million new 4G users were being added every month and at the present pace the desired percentage of the fourth generation mobile internet users would be attained by the end of 2021.

The minister said the government was trying to provide 3G and 4G internet services in the areas were currently the same service was not available. He said Rs 21.9 billion had been spent on expansion of those services so far.

Amin ul Haque said he had announced a Rs 550 million IT project for Sanghar district soon after assuming the charge of the ministry.

He expressed the hope that the IT exports would potentially grow to $5 billion by the end of the present government's tenure in 2023.

In his Welcome address, PSEB Managing Director Osman Nasir said the IT minister had directed the board to expand the IT industry, which was limited to only 3 cities of the country.

He apprised that the PSEB was trying to acquire around 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet land for setting up an information technology park in Hyderabad.

Aminul Haque

Govt encouraging indigenous production of mobile phones: Amin ul Haque

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters