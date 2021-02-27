ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona vaccination to senior citizens from March 8 in Punjab; Hanif Pitafi

  • He said these hospitals projects would be completed within next two years as easy access of quality health facilities was right of all.
APP 27 Feb 2021

RAJANPUR: Advisor to Punjab CM on Health, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, said vaccination of senior citizens would be started from March 8 in Punjab.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said corona vaccine to be injected to about 7.5 million elderly people across Punjab, adding that special centres would be set up at all districts for vaccination to facilitate people.

Pitafi informed that Corona vaccination of 47,000 frontline health professionals has been completed while registration of 225,000 health professionals has also been made.

He said the incumbent government was paying special focus to provide health facilities to masses at their doorstep, adding that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure health facilities at backward areas of South Punjab as per vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave approval for construction of five more mother and child care hospitals projects at a cost of Rs 28 billions, the advisor said. The foundation stone on the projects would be laid soon.

He said these hospitals projects would be completed within next two years as easy access of quality health facilities was right of all.

Health advisor stated that Punjab CM has strictly directed to provide all necessary facilities at special centres as the CM would make surprise visits to the centres.

Pitafi said role of frontline docotrs, nurses and paramedical staff is appreciable.

He informed that suggestion to establish prefabricated infectious diseases hospital at Lahore was being reviewed, adding that Punjab CM directed health department for submitting final recommendations regarding it.

Corona vaccination

Corona vaccination to senior citizens from March 8 in Punjab; Hanif Pitafi

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters