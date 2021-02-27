Corona vaccination to senior citizens from March 8 in Punjab; Hanif Pitafi

RAJANPUR: Advisor to Punjab CM on Health, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, said vaccination of senior citizens would be started from March 8 in Punjab.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said corona vaccine to be injected to about 7.5 million elderly people across Punjab, adding that special centres would be set up at all districts for vaccination to facilitate people.

Pitafi informed that Corona vaccination of 47,000 frontline health professionals has been completed while registration of 225,000 health professionals has also been made.

He said the incumbent government was paying special focus to provide health facilities to masses at their doorstep, adding that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure health facilities at backward areas of South Punjab as per vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave approval for construction of five more mother and child care hospitals projects at a cost of Rs 28 billions, the advisor said. The foundation stone on the projects would be laid soon.

He said these hospitals projects would be completed within next two years as easy access of quality health facilities was right of all.

Health advisor stated that Punjab CM has strictly directed to provide all necessary facilities at special centres as the CM would make surprise visits to the centres.

Pitafi said role of frontline docotrs, nurses and paramedical staff is appreciable.

He informed that suggestion to establish prefabricated infectious diseases hospital at Lahore was being reviewed, adding that Punjab CM directed health department for submitting final recommendations regarding it.