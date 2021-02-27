Consumer should know their rights: Federal IT Minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecome, Syed Amin ul Haq on Saturday said that the consumers should know their rights and the appropriate forum to get their issues resolved.

He said this while speaking as chief guest in the 4th Consumer IT and Telecom Conference organized by Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), at a hotel here.

The Federal Minister said the world is changing rapidly and new applications of smart phones are being introduced every day. We need to ponder over the changes and also need to make for moving along the world, he added.

He said that the IT Ministry was closely monitoring the new trends and technologies which are being introduced in the IT and Telecom sector throughout the world so as to follow the course as per our requirements.

The Federal IT Ministry has introduced various programs for developing skills and capacity building of our youth to enable them for availing the best opportunities in the world for their future, he said.

Syed Amin ul Haq termed the broadband facility and internet connectivity as imperative for sustainable progress and development of the country in line with the vision of “Digital Pakistan” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the meaningful efforts are being to extend and improve the services in the rural areas of all provinces.

The services of similar and high standard would be provided in all areas of the country without any discrimination, he added.

The Federal Minister pointed out that there were around 170 million active cellular phones users in Pakistan. Over 90 million users have access to the broadband facility across the country, he added.

Syed Aminul Haq said that the Federal IT and Telecom Ministry has the vision that the whole population of Pakistan should have smart phone as well as access to broadband facility.

He said that the Federal IT and Telecom Ministry is also working on projects to provide internet connectivity on highways and tourism destinations.

Earlier, Chairman CAP Kokab Iqbal welcome the Federal Minister and highlighted the activities of the Association.

He said that IT sector of the country has achieved significant improvement in the past few years. The number of IT companies in Pakistan increased by 592 to 2,354 by the end of June 2020, he added.

Later, the Federal Minister was also presented the shield by the Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan.