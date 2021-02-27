World
Myanmar police arrest hundreds in crackdown, rights group says
Updated 27 Feb 2021
Myanmar police arrested hundreds of protesters on Saturday in their most extensive crackdown on demonstrations against the Feb. 1 military coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) rights group said.
"We can definitely say hundreds," AAPP representative Aung Myo Kyaw told Reuters.
"More than 10 prison buses went into Insein prison with about 40 to 50 people in a prison bus. They arrested many people in Monywa too. We are now trying to get the names of the people."
