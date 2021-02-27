Pakistan
Pakistan takes great care of Afghan refugees: KP Governor
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said the problems being faced by Afghan refugees living in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be addressed in collaboration with international agencies and line departments.
He was talking to a delegation of Afghan refugees from KP who called on him at the Governor House Peshawar.
The Governor assured the delegation that all their proposals and other options would be considered to solve the problems of Afghans living in refugee camps.
He said Pakistan and KP in particular have being taking great care of their Afghan refugee brothers and their families.
