Daska Assistant Commissioner removed over negligence during NA-75 by-polls

Daska Assistant Commissioner Asif Hussain has been removed from the post over negligence during Silakot’s NA-75 by-elections, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Saturday.

Daska DSPs Ramzan and Zulfiqar Virk have been removed from the post as well.

On February 25, the ECP ordered re-elections in the constituency after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of rigging the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast.

However, they came to ECP office on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

The re-polling will be held on March 18. At least 360 polling stations will be set up in the constituency.

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020.