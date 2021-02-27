ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Container shortage slows Indian sugar exports, fuels price rally

Reuters 27 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: India's sugar exports could fall by 12 percent to 5 million tonnes this year as a shortage of containers slows trade and threatens to drive up global prices that are already at four-year highs, industry officials told Reuters.

The lower exports from the world's second biggest sugar producer, especially during the first half of 2021, could also allow rival Brazil to increase shipments in the second half of the year when Brazil does the bulk of its exporting.

"The container shortage is limiting our exports," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. "We have signed exports contracts for about 3 million tonnes but managed to ship only around 1 million tonnes."

India could export 5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2020/21 season ending on Sept. 30, lower than last year's 5.7 million tonnes, he said. That is less than the government target as the south Asian country has approved a subsidy of 5,833 rupees ($80.55) a tonne for exports of 6 million tonnes in the current year.

India has experienced a shortage of containers since November as its imports, especially from neighbouring China, fell because of the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Exporters of commodities ranging from soymeal to cotton are finding containers and space in vessels is unavailable even at higher cost, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of MEIR Commodities India, said.

The scarcity is likely to persist for the first half of 2021, when traditionally India does most of its sugar exporting, a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said on condition of anonymity. After June, the monsoon season makes shipment difficult.

Traders say they have been offering Indian white sugar at between $400 to $415 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a discount to London futures which were trading around $480, while raw sugar is offered around $400. India exported around 300,000 tonnes of sugar in January, mainly to Afghanistan, African countries, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, down from more than 700,000 tonnes in January 2020, dealers estimate.

Sugar soymeal sugar exports rupees Prakash Naiknavare

Container shortage slows Indian sugar exports, fuels price rally

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

July-February (2020-21): FBR surpasses revenue target

Revenue target revised downward to Rs4.7trn

SPI up 2.41pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.