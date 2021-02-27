ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper spirals lower as bond rout spooks investors

Reuters 27 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper recoiled on Friday after touching successive multi-year peaks, falling more than 3% as risk-off sentiment hit wider financial markets after a spike in bond yields.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had slumped 2.3% to $9,201 a tonne by 1515 GMT, having hit multi-year peaks in six consecutive sessions. The contract had fallen as much as 3.7% earlier on Friday

On Thursday, LME copper hit its highest since August 2011 at $9,617 a tonne, 5.6% short if its record high of $10,190 in February 2011.

Other metals, such as aluminium and nickel, were also hit as Asian shares suffered their heaviest fall in nine months amid a rout in global bond markets that sent yields flying.

"The short-term outlook is probably one of caution, with risk-off deleveraging hovering over the market," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"What we are seeing is probably an overdue and healthy stage of consolidation at best or a correction at worst."

A lot would depend on the reaction of big Chinese players that have taken large positions, such as Shanghai Dalu Futures, which has amassed a $1 billion long position in copper contracts, Hansen added.

"The question is what kind of pain threshold those big whales in the Chinese market have," he said. "We could run into a cascading wave of long liquidation, but I think the fundamental reason for owning commodities will probably prevent a major correction."

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2.1% down at 67,950 yuan ($10,507.68) a tonne but marked its best month since November 2016.

LME aluminium fell 1.8% to $2,195.50 a tonne as selling by producers also weighed on prices, broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said it had upped output from its own mines by 2% to 1.618 million tonnes despite the coronavirus outbreak.

LME zinc declined 1.5% to $2,846, nickel dropped 1.2% to $18,970, lead was down 1.6% at $2,123 and tin retreated 3% to $26,035.

Copper London Metal Exchange Ole Hansen Saxo Bank

Copper spirals lower as bond rout spooks investors

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

July-February (2020-21): FBR surpasses revenue target

Revenue target revised downward to Rs4.7trn

SPI up 2.41pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.