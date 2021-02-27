Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (February 26, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 158.38 158.33 158.38 158.24 158.14 158.01 157.91
EUR 192.67 192.71 192.88 192.83 192.84 192.80 192.80
GBP 221.51 221.47 221.56 221.38 221.27 221.10 220.97
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
