KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (February 26, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.38 158.33 158.38 158.24 158.14 158.01 157.91 EUR 192.67 192.71 192.88 192.83 192.84 192.80 192.80 GBP 221.51 221.47 221.56 221.38 221.27 221.10 220.97 ===========================================================================

