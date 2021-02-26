ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 322 others

  • Shah said that 10,865 samples were tested which detected 322 cases that constituted three percent current detection rate.
APP 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,335 and 322 new cases emerged when 10,865 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,335 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,865 samples were tested which detected 322 cases that constituted three percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,998,409 tests have been conducted against which 257,729 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 241,256 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,138 patients were under treatment; of them 11,732 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 398 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 362 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 322 new cases, 155 have been detected from Karachi, including 52 from East, 42 South, 26 Central, 16 West, 13 Korangi and six Malir.

Hyderabad has 25, Thatta 19, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Badin 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Matiari eight, Sujawal seven, Mirpurkhas six, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana and Tando Allahyar five each, Qamber, Nausheroferoze and Shikarpur four each, Jamshoro three and Umerkot two.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

