ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans down 18-23 cents, wheat down 11-12, corn down 5-9

  • Wheat futures head lower on profit taking at month's end and carry-over selling after Thursday's disappointing weekly US export sales report.
  • The CBOT reported no deliveries against CBOT March wheat on first notice day, as expected by traders, and 89 K.C. wheat deliveries, versus trade expectations for zero to 50 lots.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 11 to 12 cents per bushel

Wheat futures head lower on profit taking at month's end and carry-over selling after Thursday's disappointing weekly US export sales report.

Firmer dollar adds to bearish sentiment, making US grains less competitive globally.

The CBOT reported no deliveries against CBOT March wheat on first notice day, as expected by traders, and 89 K.C. wheat deliveries, versus trade expectations for zero to 50 lots. The MGEX reported 652 March spring wheat deliveries.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 11-1/4 cents at $6.64-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/4 cents at $6.40-1/4 a bushel and MGEX May spring wheat was last down 8-1/2 cents at $6.42.

CORN - Down 5 to 9 cents per bushel

Corn futures head lower for a second straight session on end-month profit-taking and follow-through weakness after Thursday's 1.3% slide, tied to poor weekly US export sales. Firmer dollar adds pressure, making US grains less attractive to those holding other currencies.

The CBOT reported no deliveries against CBOT March corn futures on first notice day, as expected by traders.

CBOT May corn was last down 7-1/2 cents at $5.42-1/4 per bushel, with new-crop December last down 6-3/4 cents at $4.67-1/4.

SOYBEANS - Down 18 to 23 cents per bushel

Soybeans lower on profit-taking at the end of the month and follow-through weakness from Thursday's disappointing weekly export sales data. Market underpinned by worries about South American weather.

China's soymeal futures slid nearly 5% in their sharpest decline in eight years on Friday, as investors took profit and new African swine fever outbreaks stirred concerns over demand.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 21 cents at $13.86-1/2 per bushel and new-crop November was last down 17-3/4 cents at $12.13.

Soybeans CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyabean

Soybeans down 18-23 cents, wheat down 11-12, corn down 5-9

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters